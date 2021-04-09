Comouflage Military Uniform lands 4 youths to 20 years Imprisonment

LUSAKA High Court Judge Wilfred Muma has sentenced four youths to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for wearing military uniform.

Judge Muma said the quartet aged between 22 and 27 deserved to be punished as their behavior has the potential of disturbing peace in Zambia.

The four are Barton Nkhoma, Tapiwa Kambole , Isaac Mutena and Misheck Muluwe.

Facts of the offence are that on April 7,2019 in Chirundu, the four jointly and whilst acting together had in their possession uniforms of the Zambian defence forces without lawful authority.