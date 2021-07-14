Maiko Zulu Wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS TO RASHFORD, SANCHO AND SAKA FOR NOT SCORING

When they score and win games, they are English heroes and when they don’t they are monkeys. This unfortunately is the reality of not just football but of the entire fabric of European society.

Black brothers and sisters, don’t be fooled, they hate you and they wish they were you because you are the gold that glitters in their Palace and Casino. The blood and sweat if your ancestors and your forefathers is the oil that shines on their asphalt highways and still your motherland is the Mecca of their minerals and natural resources.

If Engand had won the European championship, their own would be celebrated genuinely while the black players would be smiled at with pretence and just be placed on those Stop Racism ads while the reality remains the same. Racism is in their DNA because they have transferred it from generation to generation hence the difficulty in them accepting black people as equals. A 5 year old European child doesn’t know what race is until they are taught and shown by their parents and their school teachers. Now imagine if African children in Africa were taught to hate other races.

If there was ever a victorious moment in the fight against racism in football, the 3 penalty misses by Rashford, Sancho and Saka were just it! Every single including a Prince in attendance and millions watching was counting on the boys they taunted with racist chants week in, week out and the bang, bang, bang! 3 misses and now you know who should have made you proud. Sad thing is that emotions cannot be hidden and they showed.

I’m proud of the 3 penalty misses. Stand tall brothers, we are all citizens of the World.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised