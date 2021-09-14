CORNELIUS MWEETWA TELLS SEER1 TO SHUT UP

Southern Province Minister Hon.Mweetwa has advised Prophet Ejimadu popularly known as Seer 1 to shut up and focus on growing his Ministry.

Hon.Mweetwa is angered by the article circulating on the social media to have been issued by Seer 1 on his official Facebook page, he has further told Prophet Seer 1 that UPND government won’t condone his porous and crooked tricks that he possesses supernatural power thereby commenting on the Zambian governing matters anyhow.

“Andrew has no right to start talking about Zambia when Nigerians are being killed in his own country by Bokoharam, we’re in a “new Dawn” and if he thinks he can start talking rubbish about our government he will be in deep trouble this is not PF government where he was left free,” said Hon.Mweetwa

It’s time for him to focus on growing his Ministry and stop claiming that he had a hand in the elections just to mislead people.Everyone knew that Zambiàns were fed up of corrupt PF regime and the time was ripe for divorce,”concluded Hon.Mweetwa.