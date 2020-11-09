A University of Zambia (UNZA) student has been placed on defence for indecent assault after he allegedly put his hands into the pant of a female student while she was asleep and touched her vagina.

Magistrate Nthandose Chabala found

Ernest Sikazwe, 22 with a case to answer for indecent assault on females and he is expected to open his defence on November 25.

Sikazwe indicated that he will call witnesses to aid his defence.

Arresting officer in the matter, Lewis Malamba from Handsworth Police Station, narrated that he received a report for indecent assault from a female student on November 30, 2019.

He said the complainant reported that she was indecently assaulted by Sikazwe on November 29, 2019 about 04:00 hours as she was asleep in October Hostel.

Malambo told the court that the victim narrated that while she was asleep in her room, a male person put his hands into her pants and started touching her vagina.

The victim screamed for help but Sikazwe ran into the toilet and locked himself up.

Sikazwe was apprehended with the help of roommates and other students and was taken to the police where he claimed that he wanted to use the toilet but students mistook him for a criminal.

