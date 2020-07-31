Court jails pharmacy student for defiling 14-year-old “wife-to-be”

THE Ndola High Court has sentenced a 20-year-old pharmacy student to 15 years in prison for defiling a 14-year-old girl he had promised marriage.



In this case, Bernald Chilufya was facing a charge of defilement of a girl under the age of 16.

Chilufya is said to have committed the offence on June 12 lasted year in Mufulira on the Copperbelt and was convicted by the Magistrates Court before being committed to the High Court for sentencing.



In passing judgement, High Court Judge Chembe observed that Chilufya acted irresponsibly by defiling the girl despite his plans to marry her.



But through his lawyer, Chilufya said he was remorseful for his actions.

Chilufya said he had disappointed his family who had been supporting him.

He begged the court to forgive him saying at the time of the incident – he was working and also studying pharmacy.

But judge Chembe said she had noted his mitigation but that her hands were tied.



“The record reveals that you proposed that you should marry your 14-year-old victim after the ordeal. Unfortunately, this is not a lawful way for marriage in Zambia. Defilement is a serious offence which carries a minimum of 15 years imprisonment,” she said.

Judge Chembe said she could only extend leniency to the minimum allowable at law.

“I sentence you to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour,” said Judge Chembe.

(Source Kalemba)