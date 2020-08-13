Courts Sets Martha Mushipe Seditious Practice Case Ruling to August 31

Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma has set August 31, 2020, for ruling on whether lawyer Martha Mushipe has a case to answer in a matter in which she is charged with seditious practice.

This was after the State closed its case.

Allegations are that Mushipe on unknown dates but between July 1, 2015 and April 11, 2016 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and without lawful excuse, had in her possession seditious material namely “Strategy of domination, PF against opposition UPND 2015, 2016 and beyond-UPND at crossroads – transition or conflict / PF’s use of ethnic divide and rules as a means of maintaining political control in Zambia 2015-2016 and beyond” by General Tendai Muduli, Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula and Dydmus Mutasa.

The seditious document was allegedly found in one of the offices at Mushipe’s law firm which was then at Millennium Village Villa 48, Madagascar during a search that was conducted at the premises in 2016.

When the matter came up for continued trial, the State informed the court that it was closing its case and would rely on its evidence before court.

Magistrate Kaoma adjourned the matter to August 31, 2020 for a ruling on case or no case to answer.

He gave the defence 21 days in which to file in their written submissions and the State will respond before he delivers his verdict.

An arresting officer has testified how he allegedly seized a document at Mushipe’s law firm detailing strategy domination of the ruling PF against UPND from 2015, 2016 and beyond.

Mr Bernard Phiri, 40, a detective inspector based at force headquarters, told the court that Mushipe allegedly chaired a meeting at her law firm to discuss the said seditious document which was given to her by a well wisher.

He said the meeting later resolved to form a crack squad whose aim was to perform acts of violence against the people of Zambia and the State.

The arresting officer said 10 people attended the said meeting, among them Mushipe, Emmanuel Chilekwa, Ephraim Shakafuswa, Clayson Hamasaka, Nchimunya Siamunjeye, Soko Habinda, Clance Zulu, Sambo Lubasi, Omia Hakanga and Hastings Shakanga.