By Chileshe Mwango

Prominent Lusaka Business Man Cassius Rumsey has survived a gruesome accident that occurred as he was waiting to join the great east road from Katima Mulilo Road.

Mr. Rumsey narrates to Phoenix News that while in traffic, a front loader belonging to China Jiangsu a company contracted to construct the new state of the art multi-facility international conference center within Mulungushi International Conference Center grounds plunged into his vehicle, flipped it before dragging it a few meters away from the main road.

Mr. Rumsey who has suffered head injuries has wondered how the front loader can be allowed to be on the road when it has no breaks.

Mr. Rumsey who is proprietor of CR carriers has revealed further investigations revealed that the driver of the front loader has no driver’s license while the vehicle itself is not even registered.

PHOENIX FM NEWS