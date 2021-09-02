DANDY DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM ASSERTIONS THAT HE IS A GHOST WORKER AT ZESCO

Musician Dandy Crazy has rubbished social media reports suggesting he is a shadow employee of ZESCO Limited.

Dandy Krazy whose real names are Wesley Moses Chibambo has since distanced himself from the assertions, saying he has never worked for the national power utility company.

In an exclusive interview with Power FM News, the entertainer has therefore challenged the media to verify the records at ZESCO to avoid circulating what he has described as “false information”.

Dandy Krazy has also called for responsible use of social media.