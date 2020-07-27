Prominent artist, Dandy Crazy has confirmed that he is producing campaign songs for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

In an interview with a local publication, Crazy disclosed that he has signed a contract with the ruling party, and has so far recorded 16 songs.

He said the project is also featuring some of the country’s top names in the entertainment sector.

“We have recorded 20 songs for 2021, featuring the biggest artists in the country.

“The deal has already been sealed, we are just waiting for the world to open, otherwise, we have a lot of hit songs for the campaigns,” he said.

He said he featured in 6 songs, adding that the song they recorded for the beat went viral yesterday. The song is said to have featured 5 big musicians.

“Those that think I stole the beat should take me to court, I am prepared to hire lawyers for them,” said Crazy.