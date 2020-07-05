Dangote Chanda looks at Salaries for Zambia Police officers

HOW MUCH DOES A POLICE OFFICER GET IN ZAMBIA 😠 THIS IS AN INSULT TO MY FELLOW YOUTHS IN UNIFORMS

around 3,660 ZMK per month

How much money does a Police Officer make in Zambia? A person working as a Police Officer in Zambia typically earns around 3,660 ZMK per month. Salaries range from 1,690 ZMK (lowest) to 5,830 ZMK (highest). This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits.

The standard of living has risen honestly how do you expect our brothers and sisters to survive the police in zambia they work so hard day and night maintaining law and order despite being abused by some politicians IAM standing up and advocating for the police now increase there salaries all civil servants must be paid equally I will not mention the names for now but my massage right now is increase there salaries the minimum pay for our officers should be atlist the lowest for constable K10,500 PAY THEM WELL FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA