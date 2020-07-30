By Rick Nchito

Former General Education Minister and Pornstar David Mabumba has sued PF funded Spring TV for broadcasting fake news that he has died after committing suicide.

Mabumba who started the legal process yesterday immediately upon hearing from State House officials that he was going to be fired after the cabinet meeting engaged two lawyers who will represent him in this case.

According to family sources, Mabumba is demanding compensation for emotional damages his family suffered yesterday and is demanding for K2.5 million.

Yesterday, the PF funded Spring TV confidently reported that Mabumba has died after committing suicide following his pornographic video which leaked.

Even after realizing that what they reported was fake, false and malicious news, the PF TV didn’t even bother to act professionally and apologize to Mabumba and his family. – KOSWE