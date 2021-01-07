Nigerian singer, Davido real name, David Adeleke has caused a stir online after he revealed that he has joined his father’s company, Pacific Holdings Limited

Davido’s billionare ther, Adedeji Adeleke is the CEO and founder of the company and it appears that the musician is trying to expand his empire by joining the company.

The 28-year-old took to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Tuesday, January 5 to ‘announce’ the latest development using the Nigerian Pidgin language. He also shared a picture of the company’s logo.

He tweeted;

“Omo nah 2021 I don Dey Chook head small small ”

This revelation has generated comments online, as of the time of filing this report, DAVIDO is trending on Nigerian Twitter, fans have also dug up the lists of workers at Pacific Holdings and DAVIDO is named as one of its directors.