By Patricia Male

The Young African Leaders Initiative -YALI- has castigated the Bishop of Chipata Diocese, George Lungu for directing parishioners not to accept empowerment funds for churches from government through the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs.

The bishop of Chipata Diocese and President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops George Lungu has directed that no catholic institution in eastern province should access empowerment funds through the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs because the country is in an election year and is in debt for government to be giving out empowerment funds.

But Yali President Andrew Ntewewe has told a media briefing that the bishop`s reasoning is absurd and aimed at frustrating a well meant government program.

Mr. Ntewewe adds that Bishop Lungu is merely politicking and has questioned the clergyman if government should stop empowering citizens because it is an election year and due to high debt.

He has reminded the bishop of Chipata diocese that government empowerment programs have been ongoing for a long time now with many citizens already benefited from these funds.

