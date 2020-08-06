Farai Dziva|Firebrand EFF commander Julius Malema has refused to be silenced by widespread criticism from Zanu PF honchos.

On Monday Zanu PF bigwigs took turns to attack the South African opposition leader for lambasting Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Malema blasted Mr Mnangagwa for violating human rights.

Speaking to SABC News on Tuesday, Malema described the Zanu PF leader as a sellout.

“I will not change my position, Mnangagwa is a sellout. I want to make it clear that the man should stop terrorising hapless citizens.

Mnangagwa has reversed the gains of the liberation struggle so he is a sellout.

In actual fact he is worse than President Robert Mugabe,” said Malema.