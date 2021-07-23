Tanzanian Sensation Diamond Platnumz has acquired a private jet after a car buying spree that saw him spend millions on high-end cars like Rolls Royce.

The Bongo singer bought three multimillion shillings SUVs in a span of two months, in June he acquired two Escalades days apart.

Diamond bought Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015) then days later he took possession of a new model, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition 2020.

Weeks later, the singer parted with at least Ksh 41.2 million to buy Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge 2021.

The posh SUV is retailing at $382,000 on car selling websites.

Meaning Diamond spent more than Ksh 41.2 million to buy the Rolls Royce, taking into account the shipping cost and tax.

Well, Diamond real name Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack has also gone big in the sky.

The Bongo singer has part with some more millions to buy a private jet.

The singer’s manager Salam SK Mendez revealed that he is in negotiations with two companies in South Africa and in Canada for the maintenance of a midsize private jet he bought.

Mendez said Diamond could take possession of his private jet in a month’s time if they complete negotiations in time.

We are almost done acquiring the private jet. If the maintenance team approves the deal, the plane will be here in a month’s time. We are negotiating with two aviation companies, one in South Africa and another one in Canada. The plane will have a seating capacity of 11 to 13 passengers.,” Mendez said during an interview with Tanzanian media.

From the description, it appears Diamond has bought a Learjet.

Learjet is a Canadian-owned aerospace manufacturer that focuses on midsize business jets.

The cheapest model of Learjet cost about $2.4 million (MK 1,937,873,146.66) while the most expensive model Learjet 85 costs $20.8 million (16,794,213,098.54)

The Bongo singer is currently in South Africa for reasons not yet revealed, he traveled there aboard a chartered Learjet.