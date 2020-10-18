Sean “Diddy” Combs is launching his own political party.

With less than three weeks until the election, the rap mogul has created Our Black Party, whose mission is to “power the Black agenda and elect bold representatives” who represent their communities and address the needs of Black people.

“I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched,” Diddy announced on Twitter. “I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…

He said his first priority is to get Donald Trump out of the White House. “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

Diddy, who previously said he was holding the “Black vote hostage,” also shared his endorsement of Joe Biden. “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far,” he tweeted. “As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”

He added, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.”

Speaking with Charlamagne Tha God, Diddy reiterated the dangers of Trump. “White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous,” he said. “This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families about going to vote.”

If Trump is reelected, he fears grim consequences. “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart, there will be a race war,” he said. “This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in a situation. America messed up.”

Our Black Party was established to address the needs of Black people and Black communities in politics. “We envision an America where Black people are liberated and participate freely in the political, economic, and social systems that work together for our benefits,” reads the organization’s website. “We will power the Black political agenda by developing a coalition of people and organizations committed to building Black political power and fiercely advocating for radical change that dramatically improves the quality of life for Black people in America.”