Diffikoti gets a Bentley!

Hot FM boss Oscar Chavula has gifted comedian Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti with a Continent Bentley.

Diffikoti who is managing partner for the soon to be launched Hot TV was given the keys to Bentley today by his fellow managing partner Chavula.

Prices for the Continental Bentley GT V8 start at almost $200,000 and can easily eclipse the $300,000 mark.

Credit: Nkani