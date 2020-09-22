In 2015 ECZ registered just 1 Million new voters over a 3 month period.

In 2020 the same ECZ says they’ll register 9 Million voters in just 30 days.

What kind of magic are they going to use to achieve this impossible feat?

Their efficiency would have to improve 2700% from 2015 because they are targeting X 9 the previous number in 66% less days in order for them to achieve it.

The only way they can do this is by manipulating the voters roll and adding millions of people who will not present themselves at a voter registration center but have their voters cards printed for them off site and delivered to their doorstep.

That’s the whole essence of this online voter registration program it’s used as a smokescreen.

All those people PF have been giving NRC’S will have their voters cards printed for them without having ever to visit a registration center.

But it will become very evident soon after in December 2020 that well over 60% of the registered voters will be from Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Eastern provinces.

What they are setting up is a regional tribal election and not a national election.

The voters roll will not be representative of the population of Zambia as a whole, it will only represent one region of the country, a recipe for civil strife in the country.

Mr Nshindano should be very careful with the path he’s chosen, he will be held responsible and accountable for what will happen afterwards. -NDC