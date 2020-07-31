DON’T LOSE HOPE WE ARE ON COURSE

To us this was a normal by-election but to the Patriotic Front this was a do or die situation as they are desperate to prove to the country that they are still relevant to the political areana. The PF used every resource at their disposal just to buy the voters in Imusho ward of Sesheke constituency but despite all that it was not easy for them as they only managed to win with only two votes. The PF got 388 and UPND got 386.



These are not the results we would have desired but I want to thank our team and the people who gave us the votes under very difficult circumstances. Corruption and vote buying was too high across Western province and most people don’t take by-elections as serious as general elections but we are glad that a good fight was put up. We shall remain focused and double our efforts going into 2021 and I can assure you that we shall retain all our seats.



To all everyone that supported us in all the by-elections and our hard working teams, job well done. Let us continue working hard, victory is definitely certain in 2021. Let us maintain a positive spirit and remain focused. We are always winners because we don’t quit even when we fighting with tyrants.

God bless you.

Romeo Kangombe

Sesheke MP