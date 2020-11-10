Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri has told Catholic women to stop frequenting priests‘ places if they don’t have anything serious to discuss.

Speaking during the priestly ordination ceremony of eight priests in Ndola, Bishop Phiri told congregants to stay away from tempting priests to sin.

Meanwhile, Bishop Phiri told the ordained priests that only beer and women can bring them down.

Those ordained as priests are Friar Evaristo J. Mwape, OFM Conv. Friar Gordon B. Fundanga, OFM Conv. Friar Emmanuel Mulenga, OFM Conv. Friar Kasonde M. Chama, OFM Conv. Friar Barnabas Kasonde, OFM Conv. Friar Elias M. Chimfwembe, OFM Conv. Friar Obed C. Sesa, OFM Conv. Friar Wilbroad Mulenga.

And Bishop Phiri said there should be love and peace as the country goes to the 2021 general elections.

“For the record, you our friends in the other world (politicans) don’t tell the priests what you want to hear. When it is wrong, it is wrong. People must be corrected in a dignified manner. We hope that as we go in elections, let there be love and peace. We need the salvation of souls,” he said.

Bishop Phiri said Christians should keep their bodies as a temple of Christ and that people should not point at the wrong of others before checking themselves.

On corruption, the Bishop said: “In Zambia, we talk about corruption and we talk about others to be corrupt. A police officer will stand in the sun and call them corrupt, but who follows them? Officer, let us discuss! Discuss what? When you have followed him, that is Corruption?” -ZR