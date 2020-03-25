A UPND supporter popularly known as activist Munsanje has sent a cryptic message to his leadership not to trust National Democratic Congress founder Chishimba Kambwili.

Hichilema and Kambwili together with other fringe opposition parties are working together in alliance.

Munsanje writes, “In politics, there is no need to fully trust your fellow opposition because they can be bought like Cabbages on the market by the Ruling Party at a Gun-Point when fellow Opposition need each other most.

“With this said, allow me to warn UPND to be sensitive enough of the NDC and the Young King Cobra because his thinking is far beyond that of UPND and other Opposition Party officials in the Alliance.