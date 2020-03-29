September 6, 2019

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has advised opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to channel his donations of any kind to rural areas where citizens are faced with challenges.

Commenting on the recent development where the opposition leader’s donation of a generator to Chawama Level One Hospital was rejected, Ms Siliya says Mr. Hichilima should consider donating the generator to an area like Bweengwa in Southern province.

She states that such gestures by the opposition leader are purely political and are unacceptable.

Ms. Siliya was speaking during a weekly media briefing at her office on Thursday.

Ms Siliya notes that an area like Chawama is already developed and has a competent Member of Parliament who is able to attend to challenges such as the provision of power to a Clinic or Hospital.

And Ms Siliya has encouraged those invited to make a submission before the parliamentary select committee on the constitution amendment bill to do so.

She has further encouraged citizens to make their way to parliament on 26th September when it will be opened for ordinary citizens to make submissions.

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya has acknowledged the long hours of load shedding are affecting small businesses in the country.