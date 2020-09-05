Dr. Dre’s divorce could cost him millions.

The hip-hop mogul’s estranged wife Nicole Young has filed for temporary spousal support. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, she wants nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. This is in addition to $5 million in lawyer fees.

In the docs, Nicole also claims that Dre had “abusive control” over her during their 24-year marriage, and kicked her out of their family home while extremely intoxicated. She describes an alleged argument that occurred April 1, 2020 that ultimately led to their divorce.

“Andre, who was intoxicated, told me that he wanted me to leave our [Brentwood] residence. He started yelling at me, ‘F**k you. F**k you. Get the f**k out. Get the f**k out. Go to Malibu,’” says Nicole.

After moving to the Malibu beach house, she claims Dre “was still angry at me” and sent text messages including “Do no spend one more cent…Period…You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F**k that!!!”

She also brings up Dre’s history of violence. “While talented, Andre’s personal life was turbulent and violent and was marred by encounters with law enforcement, incarceration, and physical and emotional abuse against women,” she adds.

Nicole says Dre later agreed to attend couples therapy and stop drinking. “However, it was not long before he showed he could not keep these promises,” she says.

Dre plans to push back on the $2 million spousal support demand. He argues that Nicole doesn’t need close to that amount since her lifestyle hasn’t changed, but she claims she needs the temporary support since Dre was paying the bills.

Nicole has reportedly demanded an upfront $1 million payment while they work through their issues and is requesting financial documents from Dre’s business team from the past 10 years. “If you allow [your attorneys] to disrespect me, dig into my personal business, that means War!!! And there’s no coming back from that,” he reportedly told her.

The couple, who announced their separation in June, is also in the middle of a dispute over the prenuptial agreement. Nicole claims that she unwillingly signed a prenup in 1996 after being forced by Dre. Two years into the marriage, Nicole says Dre destroyed the prenup and claimed it null.

Dre, whose net worth is estimated at $800 million, denies he tore up the prenup, and says Nicole signed it willingly. The couple, who wed on May 25, 1996, have two adult children together, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.