President Lungu drops Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, replaces him with Dr. Jonas Chanda MP.
Hon Rapheal Nakachinda elevated to Minister in charge of Water.
President Lungu drops Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, replaces him with Dr. Jonas Chanda MP.
Hon Rapheal Nakachinda elevated to Minister in charge of Water.
Honeybee scandal has caught up with Chilufya although he was just made a scapegoat since even chagwa has a hand in it.
PRESSURE HAS HOUNTED EDC AND HE MUST STILL EXPLAIN OR TAKE CHILUFYA NOW UNDER PROBE.
Do wht is different this time? He said he was not ready to fire him until he was convicted by a court of law.