By Staff Reporter

Rainbow Party member in Monze district has praised Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe for demonstrating pragmatic leadership and issue based politics.

Speaking in an interview, Hendrix Sichiloma, an aspiring candidate for Bweengwa constituency said he had for many years been searching for a leader with a vision to save the country from collapsing.

“Socialist party is the only political party which can deliver us and save the nation from all these problems we are going through. The PF government has meted so much punishment onto our people in this country and they are treating us like slaves,” said Sichiloma.

Sichiloma said it was not acceptable to buy a 25kgs bag of mealie meal at K175 when Zambians produced their own maize.

“I was looking for a party which can address these challenges and finally we have found one political party in Zambia which is the socialist party under the leadership of Dr Fred M’membe,” he said

“And Zambians should know that Dr M’membe alone cannot liberate us. We should also support him and work as a team in order for this country to be liberated”.