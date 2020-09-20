DO YOU KNOW?

During the privatisation process, 270 companies were sold but questions are:

1. Why were the companies sold?

2. Who authorised the selling of the same companies?

3. Who were the chairmen for each one of the companies sold?

4. Who was President then?

Who was Finance Minister then?

5. Who was Zambia Privatisation Agency chairman?

6. Who recieved the money after selling the companies

7. How was the money used?

8. Which government lawyers/attorney were involved in drafting contracts of sale?

9. Can a private citizen be held accountable for privatisation if yes, should Edgar Lungu be questioned on his sale of the Zambia Cold Storage?

10. What should happen to Lungu for selling ZNBC, KK airport, ZESCO and all to the Chinese?