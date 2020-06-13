In case you didn’t know, ECZ wants every Voter to re-register. With a target of 9 Million voters and a registration period of only 30 days, it means ECZ has to register 300,000 voters each day.

Those voters cards you have now are useless, they won’t be able to be used in 2021.

Their evil scheme started a long time ago with issuance of NRC’S by the PF in so called PF strongholds.

Now that they’ve issued the NRC’S, they are going to phase 2, they’ll limit the number of registered voters by shortening the registration period.

Most of the Voter registration centres will be in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Eastern provinces and so will most of the new constituencies after this delimitation exercise.

You will see the PF bussing people to Voter registration centres during this short 30 days, they know each and every person they’ve given NRC’S. – NDC