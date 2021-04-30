The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will on May 1, start receiving nomination fees for Presidential candidates in the August 12 general election.

The process will end on May 9, in readiness for the filing in of nomination papers for Presidential candidates, between May 17 and 20, 2021.

The commission will facilitate verification and capturing of details of supporters for Presidential candidates, from May 10 to 15, and this will be done in all provincial centres.

Meanwhile, those aspiring to be Members of Parliament are expected to file in their nomination papers on May 17, Mayoral and Council Chairperson aspirants on May 18, while Councillor aspirants will do so on May 19.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano also says all successful candidates in the elections must provide their campaign time-tables but emphasized that there will be no physical campaigns in correctional facilities.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nshindano has also said certification of the final voters register will be done on May 9, after the close of electronic verification exercise.

And Mr. Nshindano said the ECZ will effective next week start engaging aspirants on the newly developed standard operating procedures in the elections calendar.