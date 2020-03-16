A first year clinical medicine student at Eden University in Lusaka has been expelled for allegedly getting drunk and beating up a security guard who attempted to stop him from harassing a lecturer at the institution.

The expulsion of the student went viral on social media last week as he was seen being escorted from the campus by security officers.

Students were heard in a video clip cheering as two security officers who carried the students trunk led him out of the University premises.

On the same day, another video went viral in which the student was seen in a tussle with a security officer, squeezing the guard’s neck along one of the corridors of the university.

This was after the learner allegedly harassed a lecturer who later called a security officer to get him out of the lecturer room.

Eden University public relations officer Oliver Ng’andu named the student who was expelled on the eve of Youths Day as Innocent sayobwe of Senanga district in Barotseland.

Mr Ng’andu said in an interview yesterday that Sayobwe’s dismissal is in line with (SDA) church run university’s efforts to uphold Christian values of discipline and self-control among its learners.

He would still have been expelled even if it was just for drinking in school or coming drunk on the holy grounds of Eden University ,” he said.

He said Sayobwe needed to show high levels of discipline, especially that he was a medical student who was aspiring to be attending to the health of people after graduating.