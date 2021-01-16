The UPND Urges Members To Avoid Social Media Politics.

Lusaka, Zambia.

It seems the election results in Uganda have sent a message to the UPND leadership that is heavily present on social media where it matters less instead of concentrating where it matters most, the grassroot.

Opposition UPND Chairman, Mutale Nalumango had sent a strong message to party members to change tactics and go flat out and mobilize grassroot support instead of wasting time on social media.

The former deputy speaker, has challenged UPND members that no election is won on social media and no election is won without structures.

“Let us all get involved and get down to the grassroot and mobilise more voters and resources for our party” she said.

Ms. Nalumango says the UPND needs to create about 7700 party branches between now and August, 2021.

“According to ECZ, we have 7700 registered polling stations across the country. That’s the minimum number of branches we need to as UPND if we are to be sure of winning the elections on August 12th, 2021 and it’s the only only way we can protect our votes” she advised.

She has urged their members to join a branch, ward, constituency, district or provincial team today and together, in order to be agents of change Zambians.

“If you can’t be in the structures but still want to work with the party, you can join any of support groups in your area and they will advise you on how you contribute to the growth of our party. Those that would like to work with me and be part of mobilising team, get in touch with Charles on 0978199438. He will also help you with details of party structure officials in your area” she said.