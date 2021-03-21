UPND women have engaged in an overdrive to assure Zambians across the country that a truthful and principled leadership is coming soon.

UPND National Women Chairperson Doreen Mwamba speaking in an interview from Muchinga province revealed that majority of women are living in abject poverty because the Patriotic Front has totally failed to take care of their needs.

“Enough is Enough, time has come for people of Zambia to know that President Hakainde Hichilema is ready to govern and take care of their plight.” said Ms Mwamba.

She said there is no way an uncaring government like PF can continue to govern when they have no interest of people at heart.

“Women in the rural areas are indeed suffering and they need to be taken care of so that they become self reliant, as UPND we bring them HH a leader who will take care of their plight.” said Ms Mwamba.

AND UPND Deputy National Women Chairperson Ms Subeta Mutelo added that women in UPND aim to change policies and politics.

” As UPND we shall create an environment were women will have their freedom to organise their lives to sustain their lives.” said Ms Mutelo.

She commended President Hichilema for appointing more women in decision making positions and pledge to work towards resolving issues affecting women’s lives.

“Enough is enough, nothing will stop us, we will continue fighting and ensure that we take up our space in politics.we are here to encourage more women to participate in politics. More women in politics mean peace and better lives.”said Ms Mutelo.

Ms Mwamba in her familiarisation tour in Muchinga province is accompanied by her Vice Deputy Chairpersons Ms Tavaris, Ms Subeta Mutelo and Ms Elizabeth Kamanga and other party officials.

The entourage recieved THUNDEROUS welcome in Isoka and Chinsali districts.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*