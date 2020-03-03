EVERYTHING CRUMBLES: MAN THEY JAILED ON GROUNDS THAT HH SENT HIM TO KILL LUNGU WALKS TO FREEDOM AS DPP ENTERS NOLLE.

By George Lemba( Koswe)

Have you ever been in a very stressing moment such that whatever you touch crumbles? Well, that is what is happening to Koswe’s colleagues in PF.

Recently, the PF had planned to link opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to a case of attempting to kill President Edgar Lungu and usurp State power.

As part of the scheme, the PF directed the Police to arrest a Zambian citizen named Mwangala Ngalande.

But today the DPP has entered a nolle prosequi in Mwangalala Ngalande’s treason case.

The PF had planned that they line up several fake witnesses to say they were sent by Hakainde Hichilema to kill Lungu and eventually jail HH for treason.

Koswe can reveal that the PF has had several plans of stopping UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the 2021 elections, killing him, banning UPND, jailing him and even bill 10 are part of those options but seemingly all is failing and being exposed.

Below is smiling Ngalande walking to Freedom after being arrested for treason and squeezed to accuse HH as being part of the fake crime of killing Lungu.

What next? Koswe will keep you informed.