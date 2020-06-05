FACEBOOK has restricted Chilufya Tayali’s facebook personal page.

This follows Tayali’s attack on Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

It appears the party’s members reported Tayali’s post for breach of Facebook community standards.

Tayali announced the suspension this evening.

“Share this with your fellow Bally brothers, you have managed to report my page because you can’t contain me. Ball Nonsense, I will be back tomorrow”. He wrote circulating the notice of suspension.

Facebook algorithms lock out users automatically after a post is reported several times for breach of community standards.

The report is then reviewed to lift the suspension or the company provides further sanctions against the user depending on the gravity of the breach.