FASHION SAKALA is set to confirm his move to Rangers this weekend, according to a report.

||•SunSport exclusively told you in February how Rangers were set to win the race for the Oostende striker , who becomes a free agent this summer.

Fashion Sakala is ready to confirm his Rangers move

And earlier in the week we reporte that the Light Blues were ‘set to offer’ the striker a four-year deal to make the switch to Ibrox.

Now, according to the Daily Record , Sakala, 24, is ready to announce the pre-contract agreement.

It is said the Zambia striker who was also wanted by Lille, is set to officially announce his Light Blues move after Oostende’s game with Standard Liege on Saturday night.

Sakala said: “The club grants me that transfer, everything will be completed this week. I want to make my choice known after the match against Standard on Saturday.”

The attacker looks set to join on 24

Gerrard didn’t want to comment on Sakala while speaking to the media prior to this weekend’s Old Firm clash.

But the Liverpool legend admitted Rangers had targeted a number of players in their bid to beef up the squad for a Scottish Premiership title defence and a crack at the Champions League next season.

The Ibrox manager was also asked about SC Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman.

He responded: “There were couple of names a week before and a week before that. If there’s anything to say in terms of ins and outs, I will be the first to tell you.

“We are tracking certain individuals to try and make the group stronger when the window opens. I don’t think it’s the right time to mention individual names or targets that we’re looking at.”

Earlier this week Sakala followed a number of Steven Gerrard’s top team on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has connected with Borna Barisic, Allan McGregor, Joe Aribo, Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and Bongani Zungu on Instagram.

