A MAN of Choma has been convicted for ruthlessly whipping his father leaving him bruised on his buttocks over Nshima.

In this matter Nchimunya Mweemba 25, of Choma pleaded guilty to one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Nchimunya Mweemba on November 4 in Choma, assaulted his biological father Mathews Mweemba and thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

When the matter came up for Facts before Magistrate Muyambango Munukayumbwa, the accused person admitted that the statement was a true reflection of what transpired on that fateful day.

According to the facts stated by public prosecutor Dexter Kwalela, the accused person got home in a drunken state around 21:00 hours and demanded for Nshima from his father who was fast asleep in his bedroom.

When his father woke up and showed him where the Nshima was, Nchimunya got incensed after noticing that the Nshima was cold.

His father explained to him that the meal was cooked some hours earlier, but Nchimunya could not take the explanation and he immediately pounced on the father.

In his enraged and drunken state, he got into his father’s bedroom and started whipping the old man on his buttocks before his young brother went to the rescue.

The matter was reported to Choma Central Police where Constable Munalula apprehended, charged and arrested the suspect with the subject offence.

Despite Nchimunya’s behaviour being un African and a taboo, Magistrate Munukayumbwa just fined him K500 and in default to spend 6 months simple imprisonment.