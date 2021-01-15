FAZ ADVISES COACHES TO DEPEND ON TECHNOLOGY, NOT JUJU

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia says the time when coaches used juju to win games is long gone.

During the opening of the CAF C coaching course on Monday, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said football depends more on technology than anything else.

He urged coaches to update themselves on modern coaching methods through technology instead of magic.

“We are talking about technology, not using the ancient way of doing things because you will be doing things in a much [better] way. You will be expected to do some analysis, you need to be computer literate; those are things to acquaint yourselves with,” Kashala said. “In today’s football there is nothing like magic. It is all about what you know and how much you are going to apply yourselves. How much knowledge you have, how you are going to analyse the game, where are the weakness that you have noticed from your opponent. So, the days of going to see those juju men are long gone. Today it is about sitting on your computer and planning how your game will be and get the game to yourself.”

And Kashala noted that most of the time, coaches were the first ones to incite bad behaviour towards match officials during games.

He added that the seven-day coaching course would not only give participants football knowledge but also administrative skills.

“The knowledge that you are going to acquire from here is not only the coaching knowledge, but other skills bordering on football and administration in general. In many cases we have seen coaches being the first inciters when there is a dispute during a game,’’ said Kashala. ‘’I think you should be the last person to raise, maybe, your fist or become angry when an unpopular decision has been made by the match officials who maybe a referee. I think football is about being calm and football is about being professional. There is no need for you to become physical because we are there to entertain the world. It is not about creating enemies; it is about creating friendship amongst ourselves as a football family.”

The training course, undertaken in full collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is being implemented at the back of a successful year in which 1,231 coaches were trained in each of the 10 provinces.

Consequently, 20 FAZ D licences were issued, targeting grassroots coaches.