By Watch Reporter

Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has finally formed a new political party which he will launch this Wednesday.

According to Mutati allies, the opposition political party is bigger than the PF and MMD combined.

The allies who refused to name the new political party say, alot of ground work has been down, adding that the last five months, the former Lunter MP has been putting together a team that Zambians will trust to govern beyond 2021.

The new party whose focus will be youth empowerment is likely to participate in the two parliamentary by election in Mwasabombwe and Lukashya Constituency.

And Mutati allies say there is no way the former minister will continue fighting for the finished party like MMD claiming that all MMD members have followed him to the new party.

“There is too much damage done by the PF to this country and we need people like Mr. Mutati to correct the ills the PF has done to this country. He is contesting in 2021 and even in these by elections we shall participate, we have already candidates. This party will change the way politics are done.”