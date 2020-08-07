Khama expressed worry over the “deteriorating” political, economic and social situation in Zimbabwe. He featured in pictures wearing a trending #ZimbabweanLivesMatter on Thursday.

“As we are all dealing with change in our lives, let’s not forget to pray for our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe as the situation is deteriorating everyday.

“Today I hosted Zimbabweans in Serowe to share thoughts about the current regime and appreciate their plight. Martin Luther King Jr once said, ‘The silence of the good people is more dangerous than the brutality of the bad people.’ So let us all stand with Zimbabwe and condemn this brutality. ✊🏼# ZimbabweanLivesMatter, #PrayForZimbabwe, #FreeZimbabweans,” Khama wrote on Facebook.

fter tagging a picture where heavily armed Zimbabwean police were brutalising citizens, Khama likened Mnangagwa’s regime to that of Ian Smith’s Rhodesia in terms of state sponsored violence.“Was this picture taken during minority rule in Rhodesia or majority rule in Zimbabwe? 🤷🏻‍♂️

Several opposition members and government critics have been arrested in recent days in Zimbabwe while human rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions.

The ruling Zanu PF party blames the main opposition MDC Alliance for inviting Western sanctions on the country. But the Western countries blame the ruling regime for human rights abuses.

Political activists took to social media to avert state sponsored arrests, torture and abduction

A hashtag, #ZimbabweanLivesMatter has been trending forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world to take information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe and mount pressure on Mnangagwa’s government to act.

Mnangagwa on Tuesday accused opposition political activists and human rights defenders that were pushing for the July 31 anti-corruption protests of being “bad apples” that would be rooted out.

When Mnangagwa took over power from late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017, he promised economic recovery based on respect for human rights.

Three years down the line, the international community is condemning his regime for failing to respect human rights

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has already appointed special envoys to Zimbabwe expected to assess the socio-political situation in the country following reports of massive human rights abuses by the Zanu PF government. – Nehanda Radio