KALOMBO MWANSA DIES

FORMER Defense Minister Dr. Kalombo Mwansa collapsed and died this morning at his home in State Lodge area.

Dr. Mwansa served as Minister in various ministries including Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs during President Levy Mwanawasa and President Rupiah Banda MMD’s Administration.

He also acted as Republican President on several occasions.

A law graduate, he was conferred with professorship

He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Cavendish University Zambia (CUZ). He was previously the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Postgraduate Studies and Research.

He held a Bachelor of Law from The University of Zambia, a Master of Law Degree from the prestigious Harvard University in the USA, a Master of Philosophy in Criminology from UK’s Cambridge University and a Ph.D. in Criminology from the University of London.