FORMER LUSAKA MAYOR TAKES A LEAD IN KABWATA ADOPTION PROCESS

LUSAKA – 14/04/21

Former Lusaka Mayor Levy Mkandawire has taken a commanding lead at both ward and constituency levels in the Kabwata Constituency parliamentary adoption process.

Mr.Mkandawire outpaced three others to ganner 132 votes at ward level and 15 votes at constituency level placing him in pole position.

His closest opponent Kangwa Chileshe managed 78 votes at ward and 12 votes at constituency levels with Henry Chibutu getting 09 and 03 at ward and constituency level respectively.

Andre Makulu managed a paltry 04 and 04 at ward and constituency levels respectively.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM