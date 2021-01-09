Former Minister Chrispin Musosha dies

FORMER Local Government Deputy Minister Chrispin Musosha has died aged 62.

Musosha served as Deputy Minister of Local Government and and Science and Technology and Luapula Province Minister under President Rupiah Banda and the MMD.

He also served as Mansa Central Member of Parliament on the MMD ticket.

A relative, Remmy Dickson Musosha announced Musosha’s death on Facebook.

“On a sad note, honourable Chrispine Mumba Musosha has passed on in Lusaka. Details later,” the post read.