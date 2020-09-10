The Lusaka Magistrate Court has been told that there is no need to get permission from the President for a witness to disclose evidence relating to the former ZAF Commander Eric Chimese’s salary and pension benefits.

This was after the defence contended that evidence regarding Lieutenant General Chimese’s salary, pension benefits and emoluments is classified information under the state security Act.

This is in a case in which General Chimese is accused of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to nine apartments in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.

The former service chief is jointly charged with Chita Lodge Director James Chungu.

When the matter came up, the State argued that if the personal emolument of the President who is the commander-in-chief is in public domain, it should be the same with his subordinates.

Lusaka Magistrate Chanda Nsunge was told that General Chimese was a public officer whose salary and pension benefits should be disclosed to court.

The prosecution argued that disclosure of the accused personal emolument will not in any way compromise the security of the state.

The prosecution said classified information is well documented in the state security Act and the disclosure of the personal emolument for the ZAF Commander is not one of them.

Yesterday, ZAF director in charge of salaries and pensions Bernard Chileshe was stopped from giving further information on the matter by defence lawyers saying it borders on national security.

The court is yet to make a ruling on the matter.