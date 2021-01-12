FRANK MUSEBA TAYALI EYES NDOLA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY AS THE CITY COMES TO A STANDSTILL WITH HIS BRANDED TRUCK.

UPND Member Mr Frank Museba Tayali has officially thrown his towel to recontest Ndola central Constituency on the UPND ticket.

Now Hon Tayali with his UPND Candidature branded truck this morning brought Ndola city to a standstill when all eyes couldn’t get off their eyes as many where swept by storm to catch the glimpse of Bally truck in town unusual thing.

Hon Tayali went to pack in the station, at various points meeting people as everyone couldn’t get off their eyes on the former National youth chairperson for UPND.

More fire was hyper when he toured Chipulukusu his native stronghold compound where he is known and he defeated all the aspiring candidates.

All eyes on him.

Hon Tayali has told CIC that his back in the game and has vowed to grab Ndola central from PF come August if adopted.

UPND Ndola Central Constituency chairperson Mr Namayovu Shinkolo giving a brief words upon seeing the truck told CIC that as the party all aspiring candidates are welcome to express their interest to contest and thus Mr Frank Tayali just like anyone else is free to sale himself and the party.

Hon Tayali toured all the constituency townships and has set tomorrow the 13th January 2021 as the official launch of his candidature.

CIC will bring you live coverage from Ndola tomorrow including today’s clips which will be posted under documentary at 19:00hrs.

Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter Ndola ,Zambia.