GANERTON RESIDENT RECEIVES A MESSAGE THROUGH A COFFIN.

Residents of Garneton East in Kitwe were treated to some horror-like scene when they work up to a coffin dumped at one of the incomplete houses.

The coffin was accompanied by a letter demanding the handover of a plot where the incomplete house sits.

According to the author of the sordid act, a Mr Mumba has been ordered to surrender his plot or secure another one for the architect of the coffin act.

The letter gives the target a two days ultimatum to act or face undisclosed consequences.

Residents who woke up early following the incident watched in disbelief as the empty coffin remained surrounded.

“It is like this plot was sold to two people one of them is the one building while the other has been telling the one building to stop. We don’t know who could have sent the coffin,” Joseph Mwewa stated in an interview.