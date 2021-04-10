By Staff Reporter

Paramount chief of the Chewa people of Eastern Province in Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi Kalonga Gawa Undi has refused a ‘car bribe’ from the PF, saying they should sell the car instead and buy drugs in St Francis Hospital in Katete.

Well placed sources in the PF and Traditional leadership have told Daily Revelation that during the dishing out of brown envelopes and other inducements by the ruling party, which has now become customary during election seasons, all the paramount chiefs and other senior chiefs were recipients of motor vehicles as inducements save for the Gawa.

“During that time you were reporting that vehicles and bicycles were being dished out to chiefs mainly in Eastern Province, the practice was more widespread as the inducements went to paramount chiefs and several chiefs, especially senior ones in most provinces,” the sources said.

The sources however, said when Gawa was informed that there was a vehicle earmarked for him, the paramount chief appreciated the gesture, but respectfully refused to accept the ‘bribe’, saying the government should instead sell the vehicle in order to… – Daily Revelation