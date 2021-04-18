GAWA UNDI REPRIMANDS HIS JUNIOR CHIEFS FOR ACCEPTING VEHICLE ‘BRIBES’

By Staff Reporter

Paramount chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa people of Eastern Province, Malawi and Mozambique has strongly admonished his junior chiefs for accepting vehicle ‘gifts’ from the PF.

Well placed sources in the royal establishment have told Daily Revelation, that the paramount chief unleashed on his two junior chiefs, Zingalume and Mwangala of Chadiza, after learning that they had accepted the vehicles, which the PF has been distributing for fun to the traditional leaders across the country as inducement to help in the campaigns.

“The chief strong reprimanded chief Zingalume and Mwangala for receiving the vehicles, after he had led by example by rejecting the one they had earmarked for him. He told them, ‘how could you be accepting these vehicles when there are no medicines in hospitals?’” the sources said. “He expected them to follow his leadership when he said motoka iyi niyabwino, koma gulisani, mugule mankwala muchipatala (this car is very nice but please you sell it and buy the drugs in St Francis hospital), when they tried to bribe him with a vehicle.”

The sources said even the palace he was living in, the chief refused any outside input when it came to repairs, to avoid anyone… – Daily Revelation