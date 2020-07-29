UPDATE: GENERAL Education minister David Mabumba has not committed suicide.

A fellow minister who has declined to be identitfied has dismissed a report by Spring TV that Mabumba committed suicide.

Source: Kalemba

Below is an earlier unconfirmed report from Spring TV:

BREAKING: According to Spring TV, unconfirmed reports suggest that general education minister David Mabumba has committed suicide

Spring TV says the news of Mabumba’s death has been leaked by the late minister’s close relatives.

It is claimed that some woman had been blackmailing Mr Mabumba to buy her certain properties in exchange for her not leaking the video which has since gone viral.

Police have not yet confirm the development but the manhunt for the suspected blackmailer had been launched.