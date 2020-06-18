A 13 -yearold girl of Yaphet village in Chief katyete’s Chiefdom in lsoka district has been placed under police custody in connection with the murder of her one -yearold son.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed the in Mafinga today.

Mr. Njase said Police were alerted by the suspect’s father on June 1 5, that his daughter had given her1 year old son, rat poison.

He explained that the girl who was also a Grade 8 school dropout, had attempted to take her son’s life on several occasions.

“The motive behind this heinous act was that the girl was frustrated because she got pregnant, dropped out of school and was forced to stay in the village to look after her son when she did not even know who his father was,” he said.

Mr. Njase said the girl is being held at Isoka Police station and investigations are underway.