By Julia Malunga,

THE Zambian government has distanced itself from a Russian operated ship that was recently intercepted by the European Union Naval Force on grounds that it was carrying illegal arms, in violation of the arms embargo on Libya.

And Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says there is no connection between the Russians linked to the intercepted vessel and the Russians who were captured with President Edgar Lungu.

In May 2021, the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI intercepted a vessel at sea, flying the Zambian flag for being suspected of ferrying illegal arms.

According to correspondence seen by News Diggers, the EU Naval Force Deputy Operation Commander, Rear admiral Jean-Michel Martinet, demanded that the Zambian government explains the nationalities of the people operating the vessel and to also grant authority for a search to be conducted.

In response to the demand, the Zambian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained that the vessel was being operated by 11 Russian nationals, led by a man identified as Andrei Buchek.

Asked why the said vessel was flying the Zambian flag, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador Chalwe Lombe told News Diggers, in response to a press query, that the government had communicated to the International Maritime Organization that it does not own the vessel that was intercepted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia wishes to state that it is in receipt of communication from the European Union Naval Force dated 10th May 2021 regarding the vessel, MV Gauja, that was intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea and the matter is being addressed through relevant diplomatic channels. The Ministry regrets that prior to this query your newspaper published two articles regarding this matter without seeking the official government position,” stated Lombe.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that the Government of the Republic of Zambia does not own the MV Gauja, general cargo and has never at any time issued such registration. The government is yet to set up an International Open ship registry. Further the government is not undertaking any operation in the Mediteterranean Sea. As a consequence, the government of the Republic of Zambia has communicated to the International Maritime Organization to inform that body, which is responsible for all maritime matters of this position.”

He said the government was still committed to safeguarding the interests of the country.

“The government of Zambia remains unequivocally committed to safeguarding the interests of the country and its people.; and reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles that underpin its foreign policy in furtherance of cordial relations,” responded Ambassador Lombe.

And in a separate interview, Chipampe expressed displeasure at the persistence by News Diggers to link the Russians behind the intercepted vessel and Alexsander Zingman who was seen in pictures with President Lungu last year.

“First you accuse the whole Head of State as being responsible for that flag on the ship of all the things. You published the story of a ship having a Zambian flag, then you connected it to the Russian arms dealer who you accused of being a friend of the President. What was the connection between that flag and those Russian people you accused? No connection. You have been splashing those pictures for years trying to connect the President to that. Remember you are dealing with the Head of State and you are accusing of illegal arms dealing. You are tarnishing the image of your own Head of State. What image are you creating for the country? Then you ask us to comment on the flag on the ship, we don’t know the genesis of that,” he said.

Chipampe said the fact that the said vessel was flying the Zambian flag did not mean that it had anything to do with Zambia.

“The people that sent you that picture, are the ones who should give you the answers who those people were, who owns that ship, not ourselves. It is just like when you see somebody wearing a Zambian jersey in Egypt, you cannot come to us and say ‘you tell us how that boy got a Zambian jersey.’ It is the same as the flag, since you started the story, somebody obviously provided that information, let them finish the story. Because we can’t answer, we don’t know the genesis of that story, we don’t even know where you got the information. Even here in Zambia, we have seen people carrying British flags, American flags so you cannot ask the American government where that Zambian got the flag, you can’t. So whoever was carrying the Zambian flag, we don’t know the context, the circumstance you are the ones that know that have that information. You help us,” said Chipampe.