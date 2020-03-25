In Zambia it seems there’s no accountability.

4 days ago Prime TV aired a news article about a Chinese national who recently returned to Zambia whose been quarantined in a factory in Ngwerere.

This was a whistle-blower, an employee who works in that factory who sounded the alarm.

He stated that Zambian workers were being sent to deliver food to the sick man.

These workers have families, they go home and interact with people.

These workers are not trained health professionals but they’re being forced by their Chinese bosses to take up the job of doctor.

4 days later the Ministry of Health and Zambia Police have not gone to that property to investigate what is happening inside.

Surely they need to give Zambians more information on that particular report and property.